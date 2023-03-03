Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.91

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 59780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Terumo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

