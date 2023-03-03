TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $241.32 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $241.32 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023879 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003505 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,511,570 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,611,570 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

