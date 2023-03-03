Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Up 53.0% in February

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 196,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,289. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,466,537. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 137,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,635,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

