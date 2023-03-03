Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs Sells 13,563 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $806,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,921,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Terex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Terex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Terex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

