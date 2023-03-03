Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of -0.07.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.