Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,472 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $108,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Trading Up 1.0 %

TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Tenable by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

