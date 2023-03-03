Telsey Advisory Group Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

