Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 645,527 shares.

Telkonet Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

