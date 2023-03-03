Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 645,527 shares.
Telkonet Stock Up 20.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Telkonet Company Profile
Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.
