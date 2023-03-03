Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,075,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 10,255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,416.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
TLSNF remained flat at $2.49 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
