Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.78. 22,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,337. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

