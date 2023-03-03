Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $29,092.10 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

