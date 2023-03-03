Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$41.00. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.33.

Tecsys stock traded up C$1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834. The company has a market cap of C$438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.04. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.27 and a 52 week high of C$41.13.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.18 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.4490451 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

