TD Securities Trims Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LWSCF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.04 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

