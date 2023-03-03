TD Securities Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

CI Financial stock opened at C$15.05 on Monday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CI Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

