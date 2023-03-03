TD Securities Boosts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$21.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s current price.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.92. 683,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,372. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Martinrea International

About Martinrea International

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,695. 13.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.