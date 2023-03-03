TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCVA remained flat at $10.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 269,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,534. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

