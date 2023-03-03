TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,350 shares during the period. TaskUs comprises 0.8% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 415,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

TaskUs Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.