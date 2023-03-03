Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.