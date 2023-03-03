Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Taseko Mines Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
