Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

TH stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

