Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

