T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 506,600 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 248,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.