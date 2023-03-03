Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

