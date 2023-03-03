Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 93,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,636. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synlogic Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

