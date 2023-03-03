Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,135,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.35% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,187,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Stories

