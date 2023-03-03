Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Down 2.4%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.63. 13,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 34,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYZ. Cormark reduced their target price on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.00.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
