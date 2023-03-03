SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $366.18.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $277.17 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $601.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. National Pension Service increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.