Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,109,278 shares changing hands.

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.63.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

