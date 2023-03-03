Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRY. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,805 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after buying an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

