Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 6.1 %

Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

