Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Decreased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 580.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $103.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

