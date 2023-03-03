Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 1,400 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

