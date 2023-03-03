SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,813. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

