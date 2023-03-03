SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SunOpta Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 2,269,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,118. The firm has a market cap of $906.26 million, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

