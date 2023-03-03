SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
SunOpta Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 2,269,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,118. The firm has a market cap of $906.26 million, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
