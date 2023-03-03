Substratum One Day Volume Reaches $10.81 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $187,540.62 and approximately $10.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004857 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $135.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

