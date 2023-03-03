Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPCR. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

