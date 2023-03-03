Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($51.28) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

SAX traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €53.25 ($56.65). The company had a trading volume of 42,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.69. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of €69.10 ($73.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.