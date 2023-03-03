StockNews.com Upgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Hold

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

TBNK opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $208.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

