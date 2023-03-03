StockNews.com Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Hold”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $198.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $199.35.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.



