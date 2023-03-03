StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

AMCX stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a PE ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

