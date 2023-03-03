StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:OCN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.04.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
