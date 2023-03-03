StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE has been the topic of several other reports. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
