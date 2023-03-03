StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE has been the topic of several other reports. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

