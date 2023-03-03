StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 551,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

