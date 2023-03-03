StockNews.com Downgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Up 0.6 %

ALLETE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.61. 291,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after buying an additional 543,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $14,378,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.