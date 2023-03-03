Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ally Financial Put Options (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 36,635 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical volume of 11,958 put options.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 1,162,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,714. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

