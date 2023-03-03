STM Group (LON:STM) Trading Up 3.8%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). Approximately 57,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 24,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.31).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of £16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.65.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

