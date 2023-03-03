Stifel Nicolaus Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $30.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

