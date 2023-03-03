Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $27.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

