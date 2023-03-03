Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 10,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 242,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,444. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.14.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $8,471,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

