Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STVN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.80 ($28.51).

NYSE STVN traded up €0.88 ($0.94) on Friday, hitting €24.59 ($26.16). The stock had a trading volume of 108,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €25.00 ($26.60). The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

