STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $3.32 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

